News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of ASX NWSLV traded up A$1.20 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$20.33 ($14.42). 3,946 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion and a PE ratio of -70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$19.16. News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 has a fifty-two week low of A$15.70 ($11.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$21.15 ($15.00).

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

