Noble Financial Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Noble Financial set a $18.00 price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of GNK traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,762. The stock has a market cap of $352.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 59.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

