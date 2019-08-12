Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after buying an additional 2,123,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after buying an additional 1,592,303 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 488,461 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15,974.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 435,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 432,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.27. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

