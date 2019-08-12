Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,656. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $356.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

