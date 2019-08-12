Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NCLH stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 3,565,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121,668.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

