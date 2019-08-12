Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given a $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been given a $59.00 target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $621,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock worth $4,442,698. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

