Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.09

Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 43547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Novagold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

About Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

