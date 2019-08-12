Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $561,221.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Zebpay, BITBOX and CoinBene. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $561,221.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.80 or 0.04282947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001105 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,837,923,023 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Zebpay, Upbit, WazirX, CoinBene, IDEX, Binance, Koinex, Huobi, Bitbns, Bitrue, Bittrex and BITBOX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.