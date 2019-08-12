NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given a $71.00 Price Target by BTIG Research Analysts

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been given a $71.00 price target by BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NUVA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,110. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

