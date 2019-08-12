Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. 4,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,237. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

