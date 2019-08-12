Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 2,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,939. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

