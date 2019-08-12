NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

About NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM

There is no company description available for Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund.

