Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:NID traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,201. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

