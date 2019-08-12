Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD alerts:

Shares of NIQ traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.