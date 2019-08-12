Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. 3,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

About Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

