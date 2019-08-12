NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE NHA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

About NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

