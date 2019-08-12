Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.41. 142,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,699. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.