Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NJV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

About Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

