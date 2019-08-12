Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 3rd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

JPS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

