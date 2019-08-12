Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.79. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

