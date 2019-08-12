Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 3rd

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.26. 15,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

In other news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 11,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $167,830.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.