Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 140,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.