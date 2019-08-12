Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Eight Capital

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.77.

Shares of NVA opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,526.36. Insiders purchased 30,650 shares of company stock worth $86,523 in the last 90 days.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

