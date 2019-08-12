nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) CEO Beth Wozniak Purchases 5,000 Shares

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Buckingham Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Vertical Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,294,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,882 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,472 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,330,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

