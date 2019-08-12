Nxt Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $22.11 million and approximately $973,372.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00023571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00029422 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, C-CEX, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Indodax and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

