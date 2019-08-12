Obseva’s (OBSV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obseva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 target price on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,644. Obseva has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Obseva in the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Obseva by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Obseva by 86.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

