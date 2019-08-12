Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI):

8/9/2019 – Office Properties Income Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

8/8/2019 – Office Properties Income Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

8/1/2019 – Office Properties Income Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – Office Properties Income Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

7/17/2019 – Office Properties Income Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

7/9/2019 – Office Properties Income Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

6/28/2019 – Office Properties Income Trust was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Office Properties Income Trust was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 149,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

