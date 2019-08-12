Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 125,000 Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.19. 424,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

