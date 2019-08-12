Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,288,000 after buying an additional 145,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,115,000 after buying an additional 95,452 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

NYSE:PKG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,481. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

