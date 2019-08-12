Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $3,785,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,393. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

