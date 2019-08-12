Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Spartan Motors worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 635,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPAR. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

SPAR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.54. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,900.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,750. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

