Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,906. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

