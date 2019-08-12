Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $211.63. 20,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,258. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,705,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,342 shares of company stock valued at $13,355,506. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.27.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

