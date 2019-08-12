Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,500 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after buying an additional 215,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after buying an additional 352,071 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,176,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after buying an additional 121,191 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,064,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 156,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 937,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $502,945,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. 77,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.