OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $84.81. 173,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,636. The stock has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

