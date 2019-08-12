OP Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. OP Coin has a total market cap of $41,627.00 and $6.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OP Coin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00145800 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003932 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000560 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00027747 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

