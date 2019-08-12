Open Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,105.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $888,962.00 and approximately $9,105.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00264547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.73 or 0.01260484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00094663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.