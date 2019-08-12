Optimum Investment Advisors Has $4.53 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.87. 6,062,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

