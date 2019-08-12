Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,754 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,351,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $377,074,000 after purchasing an additional 393,223 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 188,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,375. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $53.56 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

