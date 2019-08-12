Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 17.2%

Oracle Power PLC (LON:ORCP) fell 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), 2,646,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 731% from the average session volume of 318,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Oracle Power in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $3.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31.

Oracle Power Company Profile (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power PLC engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company also builds a mine-mouth power station. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province, southern Pakistan.

