Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Down 23.6% in July

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director Leonard Sank acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,722.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 25,817 shares of company stock worth $91,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.91% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ORMP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.34. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 568.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

