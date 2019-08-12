Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Orange has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orange by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 342,404 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,461,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 735,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orange by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orange by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 51,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

