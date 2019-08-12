Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organovo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of ONVO opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.88. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 831.99% and a negative return on equity of 69.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 446.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,904,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Organovo by 106.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,122,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,149 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 10.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,998,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Organovo by 147.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 113,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organovo by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 106,470 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

