Ormeus Coin (ORME) 1-Day Volume Tops $54,886.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin and Mercatox. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $54,886.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00265242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.01249365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinbe, C-CEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

