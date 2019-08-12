OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $2,083,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,094.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 337.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth $72,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

