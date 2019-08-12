Oslo Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Oslo Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,973,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,020,151 shares during the quarter. QEP Resources makes up 11.1% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned about 2.51% of QEP Resources worth $43,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $19,230,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $18,806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,055,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,655,000 after purchasing an additional 803,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 605,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QEP Resources news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,259.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

QEP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 180,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,687. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $973.06 million, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

