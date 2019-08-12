OVCODE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,698.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. OVCODE has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $120,698.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OVCODE has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One OVCODE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00265631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.11 or 0.01249898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About OVCODE

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.