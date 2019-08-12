OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVCHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

