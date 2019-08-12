Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given a $48.00 Price Target by DA Davidson Analysts

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been given a $48.00 price objective by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

OSTK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,537. The company has a market capitalization of $908.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.40. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at $690,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,025.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Overstock.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

