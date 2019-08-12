Own (CHX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Own has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $2.42 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00264036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.01257907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

